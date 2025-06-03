Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 115,594 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 598.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,594 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Berry were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of Berry stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Berry’s payout ratio is -25.53%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

