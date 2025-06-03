Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,331 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UDR alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 491.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.