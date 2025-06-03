Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 31,737 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 294.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5,003.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $267.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLYA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

