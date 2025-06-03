Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 810 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,438,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 323,028 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,406,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 946,700 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 62,610 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 945,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 488,172 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,180.40. This represents a 100.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.3%

HTGC stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.30%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.