Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 13,282 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Proto Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 544.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 80,558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth $5,972,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $868.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

