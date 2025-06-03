Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 5,588 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of OSK opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.