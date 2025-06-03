Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 5,588 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of OSK opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Oshkosh Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.
Oshkosh Profile
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
