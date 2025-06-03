Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 8,150 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 27,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

