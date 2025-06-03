Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 8,416 LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LandBridge by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $142,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Johnson Rice cut LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

LandBridge Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:LB opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 20.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. LandBridge Co LLC has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

LandBridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

See Also

