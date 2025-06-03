Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 8,416 LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LandBridge by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $142,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 70.42% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LB
LandBridge Stock Up 1.7%
NYSE:LB opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 20.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. LandBridge Co LLC has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
LandBridge Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.
LandBridge Company Profile
LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LandBridge
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LandBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LandBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.