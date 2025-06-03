Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 263.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,708 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in eGain were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of eGain by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eGain by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of eGain by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of eGain by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

eGain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $146.60 million, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.43. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 million. eGain had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

