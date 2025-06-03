Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEVA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242,468 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 530.1% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 8,997,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,450 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,961 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,243,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,155,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE TEVA opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

