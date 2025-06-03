Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 164.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,236 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,241,000 after buying an additional 2,574,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,525,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after buying an additional 250,409 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 3,248,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after buying an additional 682,678 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,094,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,020,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 471,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $183.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

