Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after buying an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after buying an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $87,632,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 505.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after buying an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,210,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,017,000 after buying an additional 726,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.50 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.93.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,225. The trade was a 42.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,225. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,013 shares of company stock worth $2,324,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

