Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,029 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,271,000 after buying an additional 2,193,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $94,629,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after buying an additional 1,424,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,953,000 after buying an additional 714,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,440,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,859,000 after buying an additional 527,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Baird R W raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

