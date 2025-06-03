Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 198 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,648,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34,579 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 35,738 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 666,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,126,000 after acquiring an additional 389,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 532,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 387,537 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.57.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

