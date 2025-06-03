Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $540,000 Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,886,000 after buying an additional 455,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,046,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,765,000 after buying an additional 767,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,795,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,670,000 after buying an additional 656,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,062,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,377,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,140,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,388,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,897.76. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $128,530.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,589. This represents a 63.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

