Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $547,000 Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Heritage Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,206,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,066,000 after buying an additional 465,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,674,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,623,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

In other news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $80,677.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,832.33. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $166,400.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,635.96. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,311 shares of company stock valued at $267,473. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.53. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

