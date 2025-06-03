Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $559,000 Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,726,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,480 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,784,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,250,000 after purchasing an additional 940,587 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $16,381,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $14,324,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $13,148,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.00 to $14.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

NYSE ZIM opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 5.94%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

