Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $560,000 Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.78. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $469.75 million, a P/E ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $87.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $455,496.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,955.80. This represents a 21.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,454 shares of company stock valued at $553,030. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

