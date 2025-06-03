Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $579,000 Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 136,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocGo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DocGo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocGo by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DocGo by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. Analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.45 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

