Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $614,000 Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paycor HCM Stock Performance
Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $23.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Paycor HCM Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
