Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $656,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,868,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,120,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after purchasing an additional 257,373 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after purchasing an additional 159,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Photronics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PLAB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

In other Photronics news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,890. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,306.24. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,093. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLAB opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

