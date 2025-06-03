Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,730.74. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

