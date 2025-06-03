Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APEI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Public Education by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $81,659.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,783.71. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $197,143.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,793.49. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APEI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of APEI opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $527.49 million, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

