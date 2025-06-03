Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 736,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 179,224 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $1,784,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,934,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,377,000 after buying an additional 263,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.72 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $112,786.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,564.68. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,471,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,404 shares in the company, valued at $10,738,810.80. This trade represents a 12.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,773. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on Leonardo DRS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

