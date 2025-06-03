Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Today – June 1st

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, GAP, Oklo, and Interpublic Group of Companies are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose market capitalization typically falls between roughly $2 billion and $10 billion, placing them between large-cap and small-cap firms. They often combine more growth potential than large caps with greater stability and lower volatility than small caps, making them a popular choice for investors seeking a balance of risk and return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 129,050,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,305,077. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 181,291,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,814,854. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14.

GAP (GAP)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Shares of NYSE GAP traded down $5.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 58,604,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,454. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $52.78. 23,432,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,855,064. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.02. Oklo has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

IPG traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $23.97. 47,959,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,421,082. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

