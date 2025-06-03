Millennium Management LLC Buys 264,641 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 505.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,641 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ACRE opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $250.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.