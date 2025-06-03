Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASTE. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 802.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.61 million, a P/E ratio of -485.69 and a beta of 1.40. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.42. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

