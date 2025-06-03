Millennium Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) by 599.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,665 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Midstream were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream by 1,106.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMC opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $45.89.

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS.

In related news, CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,326 shares in the company, valued at $9,664,119.30. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,052 shares of company stock worth $414,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

