New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 9,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 19,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.687 per share. This is an increase from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

