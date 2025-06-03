News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in News by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 109,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in News by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in News by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

