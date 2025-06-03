Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.10% of Nova worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nova by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 167,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,951 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Nova by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of Nova stock opened at $211.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.46 and a 200-day moving average of $207.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.66. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $289.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $213.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nova from $310.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

