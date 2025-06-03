Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 129,610 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,610 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enhabit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 692.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Enhabit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $524.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.61. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.11 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit Profile

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.