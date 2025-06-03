Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Telos by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Telos by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $193.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

