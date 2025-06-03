Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $377.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

