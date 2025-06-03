Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,814 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2,655.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 621,935 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ProAssurance by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 331,224 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,703,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,019,000 after acquiring an additional 123,232 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of PRA stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $236.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.