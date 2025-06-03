Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 36,883 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 317,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 582.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 160,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 136,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazer Homes USA

In other Beazer Homes USA news, Director John J. Kelley III bought 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,215.50. This represents a 169.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BZH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 0.9%

BZH stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $627.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.