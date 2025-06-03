Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,554 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $41,421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,605 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,170,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCRN opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $431.10 million, a P/E ratio of -262.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

