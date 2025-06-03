NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

