NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Decreased by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.4% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

