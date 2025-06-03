NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in NVR by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.

NVR Stock Down 1.1%

NVR opened at $7,036.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,140.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,712.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

