Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 443 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,321,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8%

Amazon.com stock opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.