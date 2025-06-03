Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading 13.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.16. 202,366 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 37,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OWLT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Owlet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Owlet Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $101.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Owlet by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Owlet by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Owlet

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

