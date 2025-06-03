Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 30 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Trading Down 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

