Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 252.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPBI stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $294,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,939.24. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

