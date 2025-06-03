Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 100.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.