Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Principal Value ETF worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PY. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 876,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in Principal Value ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PY opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Principal Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $52.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1781 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.