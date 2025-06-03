ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Shares Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 52,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 77,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PMN. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.02.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProMIS Neurosciences stock. Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 195,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Allostery Investments LP owned approximately 0.60% of ProMIS Neurosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

