Promising Home Improvement Stocks To Consider – June 1st

Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used to renovate, repair and upgrade residential properties—ranging from hardware and building materials to appliances and décor. Their performance tends to track housing market activity and consumer spending on DIY and professional remodeling, and can be influenced by factors such as housing starts, interest rates and household disposable income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.57. 29,968,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,890,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.41. Walmart has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $788.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.85. 4,110,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.87. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $323.93 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,127,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,115. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

