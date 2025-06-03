Promising Large Cap Stocks To Watch Today – June 1st

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon.com are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion, making them some of the largest publicly traded firms. These companies tend to have established business models, stable revenues and earnings, and often pay regular dividends. Because of their size and track record, large-cap stocks generally exhibit lower volatility than smaller firms, making them a core component of many diversified portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.28. The company had a trading volume of 332,224,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,499,573. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.38.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $9.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.09. The company had a trading volume of 122,996,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,157,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.12, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,585,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,676,372. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.02. The company has a market capitalization of $323.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.63. 185,234,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,904,928. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $133.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.06.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.77. 34,758,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,504,528. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.11.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,744,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,229,633. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $203.93. 51,641,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,021,406. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.63.

