Promising Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – June 1st

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Target are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, publishing, distributing or manufacturing hardware and software for video games. By buying these equities, investors gain fractional ownership in firms like console makers, game publishers and digital distributors, tapping into the growth and trends of the gaming industry. Performance of these stocks typically hinges on hit game releases, hardware sales cycles, subscription services and evolving consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,968,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,890,104. The firm has a market cap of $788.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.41.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $225.73. 3,647,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.51. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $240.78.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $93.97. 7,867,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.97. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

